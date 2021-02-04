Cadila Health announces completion of phase-I trials of malaria drug

-
Cadila Healthcare announced that its antimalarial compound ZY19489 (MMV253) in development with Swiss-based product development partnership Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) has now completed Phase I clinical evaluation.In the first in humans study conducted in Australia, escalating doses of 25 to 1500 mg were administered to healthy human volunteers. Emerging pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety data were evaluated by a safety data review committee. No serious or severe drug-related adverse events were observed.
ZY19489 has the potential to be a single-dose cure for P.falciparumand P. vivaxmalaria due to its novel mechanism of action, rapid parasites killing activity across all intra-erythrocytic malaria stages, low resistance potential and long half-life.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 411% to Rs 423.60 crore on 16% jump in net sales to Rs 3,762.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 0.30% to Rs 479.60. Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
