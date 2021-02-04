HCL Tech inks 5-year service agreement with Airbus

The IT major announced that it has signed a five-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus.

HCL will establish a modernized digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally. HCL Technologies was selected as Airbus' preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market, the press release stated.

HCL Technologies' Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus' existing IT processes and optimization of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 4 February 2021.

Sandeep Saxena, the executive vice president (UK&I, France & Benelux) of HCL Technologies, has stated: "We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences."

The IT firm's consolidated net profit rose 26.41% to Rs 3,977 crore on 3.80% rise in net sales to Rs 19,302 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of HCL Technologies rose 0.11% to Rs 960.60. The company offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

