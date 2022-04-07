Godrej Properties to develop group housing project in Kandivali, Mumbai

Godrej Properties announced that it has extended its existing arrangements with Shivam Realty to develop a residential group housing project, off Akurli crossroad at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali, East.

This project is an extension of Godrej Tranquil and Godrej Nest and will offer approximately 7 Lakh square feet of saleable area.

The project will be developed as a modern residential project comprisingof apartments of various configurations. The land is strategically located with easy access to the Western Express Highway and offers a well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multipleschools, hospitals, retail malls, residential and commercial spaces in close proximity.

