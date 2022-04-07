RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors opens new store in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

-
RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors is expanding its retail presence in Southern India with the opening of new store in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
After Vizag & Vijaywada, this will be the 3 retail outlet in the State and the 22nd addition to the existing marketplace in southern part of India. The company has been robustly expanding across the nation and aims to open 40+ new stores in this year.
