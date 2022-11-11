Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 83.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.871.3320.6966.170.241.220.201.200.150.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)