GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 83.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.871.33 -35 OPM %20.6966.17 -PBDT0.241.22 -80 PBT0.201.20 -83 NP0.150.90 -83

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

