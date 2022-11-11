Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 40.09% to Rs 37.25 croreNet profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.09% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.2526.59 40 OPM %5.691.62 -PBDT1.140.12 850 PBT0.63-0.83 LP NP0.45-0.61 LP
