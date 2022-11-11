Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 1025.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 420.00% to Rs 4.16 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 1025.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 420.00% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.160.80 420 OPM %12.5023.75 -PBDT0.510.16 219 PBT0.450.04 1025 NP0.450.04 1025

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

