INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit declines 73.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 549.98 crore

Net profit of INEOS Styrolution India declined 73.79% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 549.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

