GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit declines 73.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 549.98 crore

Net profit of INEOS Styrolution India declined 73.79% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 549.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 588.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales549.98588.48 -7 OPM %7.2121.21 -PBDT41.92130.28 -68 PBT32.38120.61 -73 NP23.6090.03 -74

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

