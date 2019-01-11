Gold Bond price fixed at Rs 3164 per gram for investors applying through digital mode

Gold 2018-19 Series-V-Issue open for subscription during 14 January to 18 January 2019

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold will be Rs 3164 per gram of gold.

The Gold Scheme 2018-19 - Series V will be opened for subscription for the period from 14 January 2019 to 18 January 2019. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the Bullion and Jewellers Association] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. 9 January - 11 January 2019 works out to Rs 3214 per gram.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)