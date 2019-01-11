India's forex reserves jumps to US$ 396.08 billion as on 04 January

Forex reserves moves up by US$ 2.68 billion in the week ended 04 January

India's surged sharply by US$ 2.68 billion to US$ 396.08 billion in the week ended 04 January 2019. The had stood at US$ 393.40 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 370.29 billion in the week ended 04 January 2019 from US$ 368.08 billion a week ago. The gold asset also moved up to US$ 21.69 billion from US$ 21.22 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 04 January 2019.

India's have dipped by US$ 28.46 billion over March 2018 and US$ 15.04 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.

