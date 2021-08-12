Goldiam International jumps on Rs 20-cr export order win

Goldiam International jumped 5.07% to Rs 714.55 after the company received confirmed export orders of larger carat lab-grown diamonds jewellery worth of Rs 20 crore from its international retailer clients.

The aforesaid larger carat lab-grown diamonds will be utilised from in-house diamond growing subsidiary Eco-Friendly Diamonds, which gives full backward integration to further enhance profit margin of the company. The order will be delivered in the month of November-2021.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 23.63 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2.16 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales increased to Rs 150.90 crore in the first quarter from Rs 32.86 crore reported in the same period last year.

