Volumes jump at Lupin Ltd counter

V I P Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 August 2021.

Lupin Ltd witnessed volume of 13.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91208 shares. The stock dropped 5.48% to Rs.992.65. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27810 shares. The stock gained 12.92% to Rs.436.00. Volumes stood at 48981 shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd saw volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19229 shares. The stock dropped 0.52% to Rs.544.50. Volumes stood at 45900 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 23.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.78% to Rs.181.00. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23214 shares. The stock gained 14.24% to Rs.504.30. Volumes stood at 69945 shares in the last session.

