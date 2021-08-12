Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

V I P Industries Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd and NELCO Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2021.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 36.1 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd soared 17.43% to Rs 453.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29146 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 14.85% to Rs 507. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18249 shares in the past one month.

Hester Biosciences Ltd advanced 12.50% to Rs 2477. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1680 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 470.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29348 shares in the past one month.

