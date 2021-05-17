Goodricke Group provides operations update

Goodricke Group has extended the closure of offices and other establishment of the company from 16 May 2021 to 30 May 2021 as per state government directive.

The tea gardens shall continue to operate with 50% capacity and the ecommerce business of the company shall continue uninterruptedly.

The company, having 17, tea estates in the state of West Bengal, under the Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri jurisdiction with its Head office at Camellia House, 14 Gurusaday Road, Kolkata 700019 and packing unit located at Diamond Harbour Road, Joka had been adhering to the various protocols from time to time issue by the Government.

