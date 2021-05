VST Tillers Tractors shifts Bangalore tractor operations to Hosur

Following implementation of VRS scheme

VST Tillers Tractors announced that Voluntary Retirement Scheme for all eligible workmen of the Bangalore Factory has been accepted by the workmen and same has been implemented for workmen of the Bangalore Factory.

Further to implementation of VRS scheme, the Bangalore tractor operation has been shifted to Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

