Camlin Fine Sciences to acquires 80% stake in AlgalR NutraPharms

Camlin Fine Sciences will be acquiring 80% stake in AlgalR NutraPharms. The Company will now be executing the Investment Agreement, Share Purchase Agreement and the incidental agreements / documents with AlgalR and its promoters / other shareholders.

AlgalR provides an opportunity to the Company for expanding its footprint into the Nutraceuticals segment.

AlgalR was incorporated on 24 July 2014.

It is a manufacturer of Algal Omega]3 fatty acids, particularly Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) from microalgae, which are considered 100% Vegetarian. Omega]3 fatty acids play an important role in the human metabolism and has been associated with a number of health benefits. These products are manufactured in compliance with the set industrial norms, FSSAI, and ISO 22000:2005 standards using a patented technology in a state]of]the]art production system located in Southern part of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)