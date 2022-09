Government committed to create a robust and self-reliant logistics system

Government is committed to create a robust, secure, speedy and 'Aatmanirbhar' logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges and take the country to greater heights. This was stated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh during the keynote address at the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, organised on the theme 'Samanjasya Se Shakti', in New Delhi on September 12, 2022. India has become the fifth largest economy in the world today. It is fast moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

In future, whether in battlefield or civilian sector, the criticality of logistics sustenance is going to increase. In such a situation, reforming the system of logistics according to the needs of the 21st century is the need of the hour. Self-reliance is an important component in the field of logistics. To achieve our goals, we need an 'Aatmanirbhar' logistics supply system,noted Rajnath Singh, while elaborating on the framework laid by the Government to make India a superpower in 'Amrit Kaal' by 2047.

