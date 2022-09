Nitin Gadkari calls for reduction in road accidents and deaths by 50% by 2024

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called upon all the state transport ministers and officials to work together to reduce road accidents and deaths by 50% by 2024. In an interactive session with the state transport Ministers in Bengaluru, Gadkari said Issue of road safety should not be taken lightly.

He said road accidents should be reviewed constantly and rectified. The Minister proposed training engineering students for conducting safety audits of the roads on the basis of which action can be taken by the Ministry.

