Centre, States should work together to transform the transport sector: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday (9 September 2022) said in the next five years both the centre and the States should work together to transform the transport sector of the country to become five trillion dollar economy.

Addressing the 41st meeting of Transport Development Council (TDC) at Bengaluru, Gadkari said efforts should be made to increase the automobile industry from 7.5 lakhs crore to 15 lakhs crore in next 5 years, enabling India as a top automobile manufacturing hub in the world.

He said this is only possible with the adoption of best technologies for the Indian road sector and emphasis on digital contactless services by all States/UTs.

The Minister said all diesel buses should be replaced with electric buses to reduce pollution and costs.

He reiterated that serious and sensitive approach is needed towards road accidents and hard decisions will have to be taken to save precious lives of people.

Ministers of Transport from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu participated in the 41st Transport Development Council (TDC).

The initiatives of the ministry on construction of roads, public transport, technology adoption, road safety and the initiatives on the development of road transport were appreciated by the Ministers. They also highlighted the challenges, such as adoption and procurement of electric buses, establishment of charging stations, driver training centres, vehicle fitness centres etc.

