Centre, States should work together to transform the transport sector: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari calls for reduction in road accidents and deaths by 50% by 2024
India to boost cruise tourism sector
Shipping Corporation of India update on scheme of arrangement
We have to make Indian infrastructure up to world standards says Union Transport Minister
Government formulating a model to allow small investors to invest in road projects: Nitin Gadkari
-
Addressing the 41st meeting of Transport Development Council (TDC) at Bengaluru, Gadkari said efforts should be made to increase the automobile industry from 7.5 lakhs crore to 15 lakhs crore in next 5 years, enabling India as a top automobile manufacturing hub in the world.
He said this is only possible with the adoption of best technologies for the Indian road sector and emphasis on digital contactless services by all States/UTs.
The Minister said all diesel buses should be replaced with electric buses to reduce pollution and costs.
He reiterated that serious and sensitive approach is needed towards road accidents and hard decisions will have to be taken to save precious lives of people.
Ministers of Transport from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu participated in the 41st Transport Development Council (TDC).
The initiatives of the ministry on construction of roads, public transport, technology adoption, road safety and the initiatives on the development of road transport were appreciated by the Ministers. They also highlighted the challenges, such as adoption and procurement of electric buses, establishment of charging stations, driver training centres, vehicle fitness centres etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU