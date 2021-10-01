Government Hikes Gas Prices For First Time Since April 2019

The government has hiked price of natural gas by 62%, marking the first such rise in rates since April 2019 The oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) said the rates paid for gas produced from fields given to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will be $2.90 per million British thermal unit (mmbtu) for the six-month period beginning April 1.

The price for gas produced from difficult fields was also hiked to $6.13 per mmbtu from the current $3.62 per mmbtu.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)