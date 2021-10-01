Core Industries Index Spikes More Than 11%

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of August, 2021. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 133.5 in August 2021, which increased by11.6 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of August 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in August 2021 over the corresponding period of last year. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for May 2021 is revised to 16.4% from its provisional level 16.8%. The growth rate of ICI during April-August 2021-22 was 19.3% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

Coal -Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 20.6 per cent in August,2021 over August,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 12.5 per centduring April to August,2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.3 per cent in August, 2021 over August,2020. Its cumulative index declined by 3.2 per cent during April to August, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 20.6 per cent in August, 2021over August, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 21.0 per cent during April to August, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products-Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 9.1 per cent in August, 2021 over August, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 12.3 per cent during April to August, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 3.1 per cent in August, 2021 over August, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.5 per centduring April to August, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel -Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent)increased by 5.1 per cent in August, 2021 over August, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 44.2 per centduring April to August, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement -Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 36.3 per centin August, 2021 over August, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 44.3 per cent during April to August, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity -Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 15.3 per cent in August, 2021 over August,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 15.2 per cent during April to August, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

