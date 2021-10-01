Total Expenditure Incurred By Government Is 36.7% Of Corresponding BE 2021-22

The Government of India has received Rs. 8,08,672 crore (40.9% of corresponding BE 2021-22 of Total Receipts) upto August, 2021 comprising Rs. 6,44,843 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 1,48,650 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs. 15,179 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans Rs. 6,808 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of Rs. 8,371 crore. Rs. 2,12,606 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto August, 2021.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 12,76,681 crore (36.7% of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs. 11,04,813 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 1,71,868 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs. 2,78,371 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs. 1,47,398 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

