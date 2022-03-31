Government Notifies Extension Of Stock Limits For Edible Oils And Oilseeds By Six Months

In order to curtail the rising edible oil prices, the Government has notified the extension of the stock limits for all Edible Oils and Oilseeds put together for a period upto 31st December, 2022 for all States/Union Territories. This order is effective from 1st April, 2022 upto 31st December 2022.

Earlier, Government vide its order dated 3rd February, 2022 had imposed stock limit quantities on edible oils and oilseeds upto 30th June, 2022 which has now been extended upto 31st December 2022 vide the latest order. Another important amendment in this order is that the six States viz Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan & Bihar which had issued their own control order in pursuance of Central Order dated 8th Oct. 2022 have also been brought under the purview of the latest order with effect from 1st April, 2022.

