RBI Announces USD/INR Sell Buy Swaps For Rs 5 Billion

RBI has announced that a view to elongating the maturity profile of forward book and smoothen the receivables relating to forward assets, it has been decided to undertake a sell/buy swap auction of $5 billion on April 26, 2022.
The auction will be multiple-price-based, i.e., successful bids will be accepted at their respective quoted premiums.
