Government of India Has Provided Nearly 16.69 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses So Far

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.69 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (16,69,97,410) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,94,75,507 doses.

More than 75 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (75,24,903) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,41,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

