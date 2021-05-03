India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Count Moderates After Hitting 4 Lakh Per Day Mark

A total of 3,68,147 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar reported 73.78% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,647. It is followed by Karnataka with 37,733 while Kerala reported 31,959 new cases. The daily new cases trend has shown a moderation after hitting around 4 lakh per day mark on Saturday.

