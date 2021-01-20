SEA Says India's Oilmeal Exports See Sharp Spurt In December 2020

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has stated that the export of oilmeals for the month of December 2020 are provisionally reported at 512,997 tons compared to 220,404 tons in December, 2019 i.e. more than double (133%). The overall export of oilmeals during April to December 2020 recovered and provisionally reported at 2,461,696 tons compared to 1,955,276 tons during the same period of previous year i.e. up by 26%.
Export of soybean meal is back on tract, thanks to tightening world supply of soybeans and also linked to the strike induced interruption of Argentina soybean meal. Rapeseed meal and other oilmeals have followed soybean meal. Export of soybean meal reported at 251,221 tons and rapeseed meal 141,866 tons in December, 2020 and cumulative export from April to December, 2020 reported at 888,202 tons and 916,715 tons respectively.
