Government Working On Schemes To Benefit MSMEs In Service Sector

Devendra Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India, has stated said that more and more MSMEs are benefiting by registering to the new registration portal developed for the upliftment of the MSMEs. More than 36 lakh MSMEs have registered on the 'Udyam' portal, he added.

Addressing the virtual 'Round Table on Inclusive and Sustainable Recovery of Indian MSMEs' on the occasion of International MSME Day 2021, organized by FICCI-CMSME & UNIDO, Singh said that about 57% of the value of total orders coming through the GeM platform, was going to the MSMEs. Singh further stated that the government is also working on identifying schemes out of the already available schemes under the Ministry of MSME to benefit the MSMEs in service sector.

