Paddy Procurement Jumps 13.40% On Year

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of 853.89 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 707.76 LMT and Rabi Crop 146.13 LMT) upto 27.06.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 753.25 LMT, up around 13.40% on year.

About 125.99 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,61,213.98 Crore. Paddy procurement has also reached at all time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20.

