India's core sectors record a growth of 3.3% on year in August

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 3.3 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of August 2021. The production of Fertilizers, Coal, Refinery Products, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in August 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The growth rate of ICI during April-August 2022-23 was 9.8% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal -Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 7.6 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 22.7 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.3 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 0.9 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 2.6 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products-Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 7.0 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.8 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers -Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 11.9 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 11.4 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel -Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 2.2 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 5.8 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement -Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 1.8 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.6 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity -Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 0.9 per cent in August, 2022 over August, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5 per cent during April to August, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)