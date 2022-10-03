JUST IN
Welspun Corp to sell its land and building at Dahej unit
Business Standard

GST Revenue Hits Rs 1.47 Lakh Crore In September

The gross GST revenue continued this impressive turn, hitting Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September 2022.

This marked the seventh month in a row in which gross receipts have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore, data released by the finance ministry showed on Saturday. The September revenue was 26% higher than the GST receipts in the same month last year.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:20 IST

