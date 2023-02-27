Govt To Release Rs. 16,800 Crores Under 13th Installment Of PM-KISAN

The Government of India will release Rs 2000 each to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) scheme under its 13th installment. A total of more than Rs. 16,800 crores will be deposited directly in the accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the Scheme.

The 11th and 12th instalments under the Scheme were given in May and October last year. With the release of the 13th instalment, the government has continued its commitment to support India's farmers and help them achieve their livelihood goals.

The PM-KISAN Scheme has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest instalment will further boost their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector.

The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Till now, over 2.25 lakh crores of funds have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily the small and marginal. Notably, during the Covid lockdown, Rs. 1.75 lakh crores were distributed in multiple instalments to support these needy farmers. The Scheme has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs. 53,600 crores in funds.

