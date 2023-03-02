GQG Partners invests Rs 1898 cr in Adani Transmission

GQG Partners, a leading US based Global Equity investment boutique, announced today the completion of a Rs 15,446 crore (USD 1.87 billion) investment in a series of secondary block trade transactions in the Adani Portfolio companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone , Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises.

The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure.

Jefferies India acted as a Sole Broker for the transaction.

The key transaction details are as follows: - Investment of Rs 5460 crore in Adani Enterprises for 3,87,01,168 equity shares at a final price of Rs 1410.86.

- Investment of Rs 5282 crore in Adani Ports for 8,86,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 596.20.

- Investment of Rs 1898 crore in Adani Transmission for 2,84,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 668.40. - Investment of Rs 2806 crore in Adani Green Energy for 5,56,00,000 equity shares at a final price of Rs 504.60.

