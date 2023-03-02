JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Bank announces revision in MCLRs and TBLRs

With effect from 03 March 2023

Indian Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(MCLRs) and Treasury Bills Linked Lending Rates (TBLR) across tenures with effect from 03 March 2023. The change in is as follows:

MCLR

Overnight - 8%
One month - 8.10%
Three month - 8.20%
Six month - 8.45%
One year - 8.55%

TBLR

<= 3 months - 6.65%
>3 months &<=6 months - 7%
>6 months &<=1 year - 7.05%
>1 year &<= 3 Years - 7.05%

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 18:57 IST

