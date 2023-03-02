Indian Bank announces revision in MCLRs and TBLRs

With effect from 03 March 2023Indian Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(MCLRs) and Treasury Bills Linked Lending Rates (TBLR) across tenures with effect from 03 March 2023. The change in is as follows:
MCLR
Overnight - 8%
One month - 8.10%
Three month - 8.20%
Six month - 8.45%
One year - 8.55%
TBLR
<= 3 months - 6.65%
>3 months &<=6 months - 7%
>6 months &<=1 year - 7.05%
>1 year &<= 3 Years - 7.05%
