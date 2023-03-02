Infosys tops global ESG rankings

Infosys announced it is featured as a top performer across several global industry rankings and assessments in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in FY22-23. The company has been recognized for its many efforts to consistently demonstrate commitment to sustainability, ethical leadership, and responsible business practices.

Infosys topped the charts in the CRISIL ESG Leadership Rankings and was featured in the CRISIL Sustainability Yearbook, 2022 for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the MSCI ESG Assessment also conferred 'AA' rating to Infosys. The MSCI ESG ratings measure ESG performance, including the management of financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities, of companies worldwide.

