Hindustan Petroleum Corporation raises Rs 1650 cr via NCD issuance

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has issued Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures of Rs.1 ,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 1650 crore on private placement basis on 02 March 2023 for funding of refinancing of existing borrowings and/or funding of capital expenditure of the Issuer, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the Issuer.
