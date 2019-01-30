Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2019.

Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2019.

surged 8.46% to Rs 507 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd spiked 7.82% to Rs 2129.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45883 shares in the past one month.

soared 7.61% to Rs 1447.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10043 shares in the past one month.

rose 7.59% to Rs 328. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4685 shares in the past one month.

spurt 4.60% to Rs 40.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)