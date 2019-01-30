Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
HEG Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2019.
Graphite India Ltd surged 8.46% to Rs 507 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
HEG Ltd spiked 7.82% to Rs 2129.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45883 shares in the past one month.
Force Motors Ltd soared 7.61% to Rs 1447.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10043 shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Ltd rose 7.59% to Rs 328. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4685 shares in the past one month.
Vakrangee Ltd spurt 4.60% to Rs 40.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
