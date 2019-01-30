Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Slips 1.14%

Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 0.46% over last one month compared to 1.68% fall in S&P BSE Realty and 0.78% drop in the SENSEX

Lifespace Developers Ltd fell 1.14% today to trade at Rs 393.75. The S&P BSE Realty index is down 0.5% to quote at 1767.68. The index is down 1.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.05% and lost 1.04% on the day. The index went down 32.29 % over last one year compared to the 0.68% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 0.46% over last one month compared to 1.68% fall in index and 0.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3555 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 669 on 20 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 371.6 on 11 Dec 2018.

