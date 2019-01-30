JUST IN
HCL Tech gains after Q3 earnings
Volumes soar at Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 5.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66888 shares

Star Cement Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 January 2019.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 5.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66888 shares. The stock gained 0.28% to Rs.108.95. Volumes stood at 3707 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd saw volume of 45500 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6525 shares. The stock increased 1.10% to Rs.92.00. Volumes stood at 1488 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd notched up volume of 28157 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4283 shares. The stock rose 7.22% to Rs.326.85. Volumes stood at 8307 shares in the last session.

Force Motors Ltd registered volume of 28059 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11142 shares. The stock rose 7.08% to Rs.1,440.05. Volumes stood at 15391 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77871 shares. The stock rose 1.84% to Rs.221.40. Volumes stood at 83983 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 11:00 IST

