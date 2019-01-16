JUST IN
Gravita wins 'Best Employer Award 2017'

From Employers' Association of Rajasthan

Gravita India has been bestowed with prestigious "Best Employer Award 2017" in the category of Large Scale Industries (Engineering) for "Outstanding Performance in Skill Development Innovation Initiative" at a ceremony organized by the Employers' Association of Rajasthan at Jaipur on 12 January, 2019.

Best Employer award is an initiative of Employers' Association of Rajasthan to recognize the companies providing best working environment to its employees on the basis of Environment, Health, Safety, Skill Development, Cleanliness and other activities.

