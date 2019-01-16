Gravita wins 'Best Employer Award 2017'

-
ALSO READ
Gravita India consolidated net profit declines 55.20% in the September 2018 quarter
Gravita India standalone net profit rises 12.73% in the June 2018 quarter
Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 9.70% in the June 2018 quarter
Ahead of Rajasthan polls, political battle brews up among BJP workers
Rajasthan to suspend internet services ahead of PSC exam
-
From Employers' Association of RajasthanGravita India has been bestowed with prestigious "Best Employer Award 2017" in the category of Large Scale Industries (Engineering) for "Outstanding Performance in Skill Development Innovation Initiative" at a ceremony organized by the Employers' Association of Rajasthan at Jaipur on 12 January, 2019.
Best Employer award is an initiative of Employers' Association of Rajasthan to recognize the companies providing best working environment to its employees on the basis of Environment, Health, Safety, Skill Development, Cleanliness and other activities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU