Sasken Technologies launches Automotive Center of Excellence in Detroit

Sasken Technologies has launched a state-of-the-art Automotive Center of Excellence (CoE) in Detroit, USA.
The Center will focus on developing cutting edge solutions for the next generation of connected vehicles in areas such as Advanced Driver Assistance System, Integrated Cockpit System, In-car Infotainment and Telematics.
