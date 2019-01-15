JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices rally on upbeat global stocks
Business Standard

Sasken Technologies launches Automotive Center of Excellence in Detroit

Capital Market 

Sasken Technologies has launched a state-of-the-art Automotive Center of Excellence (CoE) in Detroit, USA.

The Center will focus on developing cutting edge solutions for the next generation of connected vehicles in areas such as Advanced Driver Assistance System, Integrated Cockpit System, In-car Infotainment and Telematics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements