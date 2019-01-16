Mahindra & Mahindra announces acquisition of Harkey Acquisition, USA

On 15 January 2019

& announced that GmbH ('APF'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Automotive Mauritius ('MAML') which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 100% of the membership interests in Acquisition, L.L.C., USA on 15 January, 2019 (hereinafter referred as 'Harkey'). Going forward would be re-christened as Americas Inc., subject to necessary approvals.

Pursuant to the above, has become a wholly owned subsidiary of APF and in turn of MAML and of the Company with effect from 15 January, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)