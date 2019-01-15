Saboo Sodium Chloro forays into hospitality industry with Samskara Resort in Jaipur

Saboo Sodium Chloro has added a new business line of Hospitality lndustry and has recently built up a 5 star Wellness & Spa catled "Samskara Resort" at Village-Jaisinghpura, Peepla, The company has signed a LOI for 15 years for leasing the to Holidays & lndia (Club Mahindra) on an annual lease of Rs. 2.56 crore which will directly be reflected in the bottomline of company for the next 15 years and will increase overall profitability of the company.

The lease rent would be escalated after every 3 years period.

