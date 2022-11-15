Greaves Cotton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 87.09% to Rs 698.81 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton reported to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.09% to Rs 698.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 373.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.698.81373.515.96-2.7354.55-5.2640.54-20.2128.88-23.29

