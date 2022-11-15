Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.030.06-100.0000.0100.0100.010

