PG Technoplast inaugurates its flagship AC manufacturing facility in Ahmednagar

PG Technoplast, a wholly owned subsidiary of PG Electroplast (PGEL), today announced the formal inauguration of its flagship AC Manufacturing facility in Supa, Ahmednagar by Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra. The factory began commercial production earlier this year in January and is the first greenfield facility to come online under the PLI scheme for AC components. The facility is manufacturing all kinds of Split ACs ranging from 0.75T to 2.0T with installed annual capacities of 1.5 million IDUs and 1 million ODUs.

PG Technoplast had received government approval under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods under the air conditioner components category in November 2021.

The company had committed a capex of Rs 321 crores over five years through this initiative. PGTL has invested Rs 160 crores in operationalizing Phase 1 of the project and has created over 1,000 new jobs. The facility is manufacturing Room AC Indoor Units, Outdoor units, plastic moulded components, painted sheet metal components, heat exchangers, cross flow fans, and is in the process of setting up manufacturing capabilities of PCB controllers for various Consumer Electronics applications.

Spread over 300,000 ft2 the facility has been designed to be sustainable, with several elements to reduce environmental impact. The facility will have a 1.47 MW solar plant, water conservation facilities, and integrated facility management systems to reduce plastic, corrugated and paper waste generation.

