Abu Dhabi-based IHC completes investment of Rs 15,400 cr in Adani Portfolio companies

Abu Dhabi-based global strategic investment company, International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), announced today the completion of a Rs 15,400 crore (USD 2 billion) investment transaction in the Adani Portfolio companies, Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Transmission (ATL) and Adani Enterprises (AEL).
IHC has provided capital to Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, and Adani Enterprises, which are all listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India - through the preferential allotment route.
