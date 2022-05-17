UltraTech Cement commissions 2nd clinker line of 2.70 mtpa at Hirmi Cement Works

UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of its 2nd clinker line of 2.70 mtpa at Hirmi Cement Works, the company's integrated cement manufacturing unit located in Chhattisgarh.

Cement mill upgradation for a further capacity of 1.30 mtpa is also on track to commission in Q2FY23.

The commissioning of clinkerisation unit was completed well ahead of schedule. This is a unique achievement considering the slowdown faced in project work earlier during the year due to Covid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)