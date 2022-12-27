GRM Overseas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TTK Prestige Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Filatex India Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 December 2022.

GRM Overseas Ltd soared 14.10% to Rs 363.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 48481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48581 shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd surged 10.09% to Rs 847.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3599 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd spiked 9.96% to Rs 41.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd jumped 8.97% to Rs 48.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15945 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd rose 8.65% to Rs 91.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98021 shares in the past one month.

