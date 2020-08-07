Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 76.60% in the December 2019 quarter
First flush Darjeeling tea almost lost due to lockdown, say planters
Darjeeling tea industry suffers Rs 200cr loss due to lockdown, seeks govt help
Plucking of tea leaves start in tea estates in Assam
Tea production expected to improve from June onwards: Official
-
Sales decline 8.50% to Rs 12.27 croreNet Loss of Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 15.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.50% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.86% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 82.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.2713.41 -9 82.3979.78 3 OPM %-106.19-80.39 -7.405.50 - PBDT-13.28-10.62 -25 5.304.67 13 PBT-14.00-11.43 -22 2.841.82 56 NP-15.19-11.65 -30 1.651.40 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU